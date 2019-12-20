Amaravati Farmers Continue To Protest Against CM Reddy's Idea Of 3 Capitals In Andhra

Farmers in Amaravati continued their protest on Friday at the Velagapudi village for the second day in a row against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea to introduce three capitals in the Andhra Pradesh.

"You'll take the High court to Kurnool and name Visakhapatnam as the capital. Do we look like a fool or something? Are you out your mind? Where will all the farmer go?," a local resident told the media, questioning the idea proposed by CM Y S Jagan Reddy-led government.

Several villagers in the capital city of Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, took part in a sit-in protest for the second day. Police force has been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also passed to maintain the law and order situation. Meanwhile, the government officials of Andhra Pradesh have maintained that the decision on forming three capitals will only come after receiving a report from the 'expert committee' that was formed to study the proposal.

Reddy's idea of three capitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on Tuesday, December 17, made an announcement in the state assembly that the state will have three capitals. According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. The concerned expert committee will submit its report by next week after which the final decision will be taken.

The Andhra Pradesh government has not been keen on Amaravati. In a written reply in the state legislative council, it was stated that there was no proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati. However, Reddy has now come up with the idea of three capitals. Ever since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in May, there were indications that the government may shift the capital out of Amaravati. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister, all work in Amaravati was kept on hold, pending a probe into the alleged irregularities by the previous government in awarding contracts and in allotting prime lands to those close to then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from ANI)