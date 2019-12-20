Andhra: HC lawyers stage protest against Jagan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals

Andhra Pradesh High Court lawyers protested in front of state high court on Thursday against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals for the state. Lawyers are of the opinion that the current capital Amaravati is located at the center of the state and is easily accessible. During the protest, they raised slogans against the Reddy government for dropping the idea. The lawyers also staged protest against the idea of shifting the high court to Kurnool. Convenor of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prasad Babu and co-convenors Sadhana Samiti and Pundareekakshudu also participated in the protest.

Three capitals for decentralized development

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday floated the idea of three capitals in the state with a view to incorporate decentralized development across the state. Keeping Amaravati the state’s legislative capital, Reddy proposed Kurnool in Rayalaseema to be the judicial capital with the high court and Visakhapatnam in the north coastal region to be the executive capital. Reddy cited the example of South Africa which has three capitals.

Earlier, in November, the state government had appointed a committee headed by retired IAS officer G Nageswara Rao to receive opinions and suggestions from people on the possibility of the state having three capitals. The Andhra CM said the government is expecting the expert committee’s report on this in a week.

The Andhra CM in a veiled attack on the former government led by K Chandrashekar Rao stated that there were irregularities in the grand design of the capital city that was to be built after developing 53,000 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Hitting back at Andhra CM, Naidu said that the decision of three capitals has been taken without taking views of people into consideration and stated that this plan will be a hindrance to the development of the state and its growth.

