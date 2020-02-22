Amaravati JAC Protests Against 3-capital Decision, Demands Case Withdrawal Against Farmers

The agitation against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital decision continued on Saturday by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC). The JAC convenor Siva Reddy informed that the protestors are condemning the cases registered against over 400 farmers for opposing the three-capital decision by the AP government along with the main issue of keeping the administration in one place.

Withdraw cases filed against the farmers, JAC convenor

The main demand of the protest is the withdrawal of cases filed against the farmers as this is undemocratic said the convenor, Siva Reddy. He also reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh government should rethink the three capital decisions.

"Since the last 65 days, we have been holding agitations against the government's decision regarding the three capitals of Andhra Pradesh. We strongly condemn the cases registered against the farmers here. This is undemocratic and we are requesting the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw all the cases which are already filed. This is our main demand," Reddy said. "The government should rethink about the three-capital issue," he added.

460 farmers booked under many cases, CPM Baburao

CPM leader Baburao said that the government is imposing registered cases against the farmers and agriculture workers in Amaravati capital city.

"Around 460 farmers were booked under so many cases. It is the democratic rights of the farmers. The government is curbing farmers' rights. So, on behalf of CPM, we are supporting the farmers' agitation. The government is playing with the sentiments of the people to shift the capital city," Baburao told ANI.

Opposing the Andhra Pradesh government decision of 3 capitals, Baburao said "We are demanding that the administrative capital should be at one place only. It is the right of the farmers to protest against the government's policy. So, we are with the farmers,".

About 'AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill'

The state Assembly had earlier passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool.

