PM Modi Stresses On The Importance Of 'Gender Justice' In The World

While speaking at the International Judicial Conference in New Delhi, PM Modi elaborated on the importance of 'gender justice' in the world stating that no nation could progress without it. He spoke about how India, since the beginning of time has ensured that equal rights are given to men and women. "No nation in the world can progress without there being 'Gender justice' nor can it claim to be a 'just' nation," he said.

Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Khelo India University Games via video conferencing

"Our constitution through 'Right to Equality' has ensured gender justice in India. India is one of the very few nations of the world, that immediately after independence, ensured that women were given voting rights in the country. Today, after almost 70 years, the participation of women in the democratic process is at its peak," said PM Modi.

Addressing an International Judicial Conference in New Delhi. https://t.co/N1gTEcF6fN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2020

Read: Trump to discuss CAA, NRC issues with PM Modi during India visit, says senior US official

PM on Gender Justice efforts by India

PM Modi also stated that now the 21st century India was pushing the participation of women in other aspects as well. PM Modi stated, "Through successful campaigns like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, for the first time, the enrollment of girl children in educational institutions has exceeded the enrollment of boys."

"Similarly, be it appointing of women in armed forces, security, freedom at work, India is one of the very few nations that gives 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for career women. The country has slowly begun changing it's midset as well," said PM Modi.

Read: After PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meets LK Advani along with Aaditya & Sanjay Raut

Read: PM Modi hands over 'Chadar' for offering at Ajmer Sharif to Muslim clerics' delegation