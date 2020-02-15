Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Reviews State's Flood Preparedness Ahead Of Monsoon

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, on Friday, reviewed flood preparedness with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the state before the onset of the upcoming monsoon. He also asked the Chief Secretary to place sufficient funds on the disposal of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to execute various flood protection works. Captain Amarinder Singh instructed the authorities further to have an eye on vulnerable sites prone to inundations.

This came after the Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria had a detailed meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the progress of flood protection works. The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to prioritise the core sectors of education, health, power, and water for ensuring the quality of life of citizens across the state. He directed the authorities to extensively monitor the welfare and development schemes related to these focus sectors, in order to ensure strict implementation of programs.

CM’s message to the people

The CM's message for the people of Punjab was to reassure them that the state government was working for them. His message stressed that the government "collectively strive to improve the lives of all Punjabis." To ensure smooth delivery of citizen-centric services, the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners to personally keep close tabs on the functioning of the ''Sewa Kendras'' in order to curtail the pendency of applications for seeking various citizen services.

Punjab govt’s decision to connect 300 HWCs with Tele Medicine Hub

Recently, the State government announced that it will be rolling out a project on a pilot basis. The project is to connect 300 HWCs with Tele Medicine Hub. Telemedicine hub is the site from where a medical practitioner delivers service through a telecommunication system.

The Hub will be established in Sector 9, Chandigarh under the supervision of 5 Doctors and 1 Tele Medicine operator (TMO). Training of the TMOs has also been done by CDAC, Mohali. TMOs have further imparted the training to CHOs (Community Health Officer) for the smooth functioning of the TMH programs in the villages.

