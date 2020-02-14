Punjab Government Creates State-level IT Cadre, Invites Applications For 354 Posts

The Punjab government on Thursday, February 13, decided to create a state-level IT Cadre and invited applications for 354 posts of IT officers, in a move to effectively execute various projects under Digital India and national e-governance programs. The Additional Chief Secretary of Governance Reforms Department Vini Mahajan said that the initiative is being undertaken to make Punjab a digitally empowered, knowledge-economy. The cadre is expected to help various departments in the integration of services on digital platforms like mSewa, Digilocker, Sewa Kendras, and GeM/e-Procurement.

Vini Mahajan on IT Cadre creation

Talking about the Punjab government's decision, Vini Mahajan said, "This initiative would go a long way in making Punjab a digitally empowered, knowledge-economy instead of the conventional way of doing business. The IT Cadre would provide impetus to implement enterprise architecture in all Government departments and functionaries in order to facilitate interoperability, besides avoiding duplicity of efforts and wastage of time.”

(With ANI Inputs)

