Amarnath Yatra Only For 15 Days This Year With Adequate Social Distancing Norms In Place

This year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will be for 15 days, in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe instead of the normal duration of 43 days.

According to sources, Amarnath Yatra is likely to start on June 21 till August 3rd. They said, “Yatra will be allowed only through shortest Baltal route (Central Kashmir) this time and no pilgrim will be allowed to undertake this year's Yatra through the traditional Pahalgam - Chandanwari track(South Kashmir).”

Sources close to the development said, “This time, the pilgrimage will be performed through choppers to avoid the road and track in view of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rates for chopper services will be fixed by Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) which manages the annual pilgrimage every year. The rates for choppers will be reasonable so that the same can be affordable for the pilgrims.”

This year yatris' registration will be made only through online means and registration process through counters will not be allowed anywhere in the country. This time, as per the sources, the 'Aarti' performed at the cave shrine in the morning and evening will be telecasted live for devotees across the country.

Except for the Sadhus, only pilgrims below 55 years of age will be allowed. All those undertaking the Yatra must possess COVID-19 negative certificates. "The pilgrims will be cross-checked for the virus before they are allowed to undertake the Yatra on entry into Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources close to the development said that the yatra this time will be conducted with social distancing measures and other SOPs in place and Amarnath Shrine Board will take all possibilities into consideration in this regard. Pertinently, this year it will be the first holy Amarnath yatra after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.