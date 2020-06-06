Indo-China Commander Corps Level Talks Underway At Moldo; Indian Army Issues Statement

Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has issued a statement about the engagements. It has said that Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas. It has appealed against making any speculative and unsubstantiated statement about the talks.

At the time of publishing the article, India and China are holding Corps Commander-level talks. Sources said that Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps is holding talks with Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's People's Liberation Army. Ten other officers from both sides are also present.

As per sources on the ground, the Indian side is expected to cite the five treaties signed by India and China on the resolution of Border dispute. They are - 1993 agreement of maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC, 1996 agreement of confidence-building measures in the military field along the LAC, 2005 protocol on the modalities of confidence-building measures in the military filed along the LAC, 2012 agreement on the establishment of a working mechanism for consultation and coordination on Inda China border affairs, 2013 border defence cooperation agreement.

Both nations, as per sources have also tabled specific proposals to end the standoff and a number of skirmishes that have taken place between the army of both the nations along the LAC in the past few days. This crucial meeting comes after a breakthrough has not been achieved despite nearly 10 rounds of talks between the two sides.

Meanwhile, three days before the talks, China appointed Lieutenant General Xu Qiling as the new commander for its Western Theatre Command Ground Force. The Western Theatre Command is a unit of the Chinese military that is responsible for guarding the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control with India.

Venue of today's meeting

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim. Speaking with Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

