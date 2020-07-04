Amarnath Yatra: Doordarshan To Live Telecast Pooja Rituals From July 6

In a first, the Mangal Aarti of Amarnath Yatra will be telecasted live on Doordarshan. The national broadcaster will live telecast puja rituals for the devotees on television from 6:00 am to 6:30 am and 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm daily starting July 6, 2020, according to sources. Reportedly, this is the first time that the live telecast of the pilgrimage will be run on the national broadcaster.

The state government has not taken any decision as of now on the start date of the yatra in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The Amarnath Yatra is expected to begin in the last week of July and will be held for 15 days instead of the regular 43 days. Six Jammu Kashmir Police officials have been deployed as Deputy Camp Directors for Amarnath Yatra this year, the sources informed.

Lt Governor reviews preparedness

Last month on June 23, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu reviewed the preparedness for the annual Amarnath yatra. The pilgrimage which was scheduled to begin from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23 but could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Though the decision regarding the yatra will be taken appropriately in due course of time, Murmu had instructed his officers to put in their best efforts to make the arrangements for health, infrastructure, ration and LPG supply, power, drinking water, security arrangements, telecommunication, disaster management for the yatra. The Lt Governor also directed that all the rituals, including morning and evening prayers, shall take place at the holy cave from July 5 (Vyas Poornima) to August 3 (Raksha Bandhan).

