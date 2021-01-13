Kashmir: Man Arrives On Horseback To Deliver Parcel As Snow Blocks Roads, Amazon Responds

In a one-of-a-kind incident which is now causing a stir on the internet, a delivery boy in Kashmir reportedly arrived on a horse to deliver parcels that he carried on his backpack. Due to heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, roads were blocked for several days including rail and air transport. While the cities in the region are covered with fresh snow in the recent days, the man mounting on the horse fascinated hundreds of internet users because of a peculiar amalgamation of ancient and modern times.

In the video posted by the PTI photojournalist as “innovation”, the delivery man can be seen arriving at the doorstep on the animal and then scanning the barcode on the package. He can be seen wearing a mask and then placing the parcel on a snow mound outside the residential gate, probably to practice no-contact delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short clip, which has garnered thousands of likes, the delivery man can be seen riding his horse again after leaving the parcel. Watch the video:

Amazon replies to the viral video

While hundreds of netizens shared the short clip across social media platforms and hailed the delivery man for doing his job despite the adversities, Amazon also replied to the video. The company jumped in to take credit for the customer service that it delivers ensuring the safety of the product and the circumstances as ‘Delivering Smiles’. While someone called it the ‘best video’ another also said that the delivery man in the video deserves more recognition and a pay raise.

Another unique instance when people were seen riding a horse was spotted in Houston, US during the November presidential elections. The US Election 2020 witnessed the most dedicated and unique voters lining up at stations to choose their candidate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Eboni Prince reached the polling place on horseback for casting vote at a community centre in the area of Acres Homes on November 3 (local time).

