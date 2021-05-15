American India Foundation CEO Nishant Pandey Talks About Efforts To Help India Amid COVID

As India is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, help has been arriving from all corners of the world to the country. One such organization in India is the American India Foundation (AIF). The CEO of the organization Nishant Pandey spoke to Republic Media Network and talked about their efforts to help India in the battle with COVID and how they raised funds from US companies. He shared that former US President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton helped him in starting the organization.

When asked that how the AIF has managed to raise $ 25 million for India, Nishant Pandey said, "We were set up 20 years back after the aftermath of the Gujarat earthquake. Our mission is to serve underprivileged women, children, and youth in India. Last year we had launched COVID relief work. This year, a couple of weeks back, we launched COVID relief work phase two. We launched our fund railing appeal on April 24, and today we are humbled by the outpouring of support we got. The American public, corporates, high-level individuals have contributed."

When asked how the Clintons (Bill and Hillary Clinton) have been involved with your organization, Pandey replied, "The Clintons played an instrumental role in these 20 years in the creation of AIF. The AIF has now grown into a much larger organization. Our aim is to build a lasting partnership between the US and India, and a partnership only gets stronger when there is a people-to-people connection, and that's what we want."

Questioned on how he is focussing on Rural India which also affected by the second wave, he explained, "The only way to achieve sustainability in India is to work with the government. We have been working with the Centre for the last 20 years. As far as COVID is concerned, it is very important to look at innovation and science-backed solutions. We are installing 2600 beds in existing government hospitals. The Officer Of Principal Scientific Advisor has come up with an innovation called portable hospitals. Each 100-bed unit will come with 5 ventilators and 10 oxygen concentrators. We are investing in long-term health infrastructure development which is of 25 years in government hospitals across the country."

COVID In India

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 percent, it stated. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,04,32,898, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.