Amethi Police Suspend 4 Cops Including SHO After Two Women Attempt Self-immolation

The Amethi Police suspended four cops, including a Station House Officer (SHO) on Saturday after two women attempted self-immolation in high-security zone area near Uttar Pradesh Assembly and CM Yogi Adityanath’s office. Amethi SP Khyati Garg said the mother-daughter duo had a dispute with a person over the flow of drainage system, following which both parties had filed FIRs. She added that they had no input about the self-immolation attempt, not even from LIU.

“Four policemen including SHO have been suspended. The inquiry has been initiated. I and the district magistrate had reached the spot and also spoke to the people,” she told reporters.

READ | UP Self-immolation Case: AIMIM, Cong Leaders Booked For Instigating Mother-daughter Duo

Giving details about the case, UP Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had said on Sunday that the incident took place as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people instigated the women to set themselves on fire. The UP Police have registered FIRs against four people including AIMIM district president Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anup Patel.

"The case has been filed under sections 306, 505, 511 of the IPC and 7 Criminal Amendment Act. It is a case of instigating the two women for self-immolation, breaking law and order, and trying to show the government in a bad light. More arrests will be made in this connection," he had said.

READ | Lucknow Self-immolation Incident: Mayawati Demands Justice, Seeks Strict Action

Mother-daughter attempt self-immolation in Lucknow

On Friday, a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi. The women identified as Gudiya and Sophia sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be critical, police said.

The incident was reported at around 5.40 pm in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan the office of CM Yogi Adityanath. The police personnel posted at the location swung into action as they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Female Foetus Found Dumped In Noida Village

READ | Woman, Daughter Attempt Self-immolation Outside UP CM's Office