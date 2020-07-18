Lucknow Self-immolation Incident: Mayawati Demands Justice, Seeks Strict Action

Reacting to the self-immolation that took place in Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday demanded strict against the police officers involved in the alleged land dispute case. She said that the mother and daughter were forced to set themselves ablaze in front of the CM's office in Lucknow due to 'lack of justice' from the Amethi district administration in the land dispute case.

Mayawati maintained that the UP government should take this incident seriously and give justice to the victims. "Take strict action against the negligent officers so that such incidents do not happen again", she said in a tweet.

जमीन विवाद प्रकरण में अमेठी जिला प्रशासन से न्याय न मिलने पर माँ-बेटी को लखनऊ में सीएम कार्यालय के सामने आत्मदाह करने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। यूपी सरकार इस घटना को गम्भीरता से ले तथा पीड़ित को न्याय दे व लापरवाह अफसरों के विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करे ताकि ऐसी घटना पुनः न हों। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 18, 2020

Mother-daughter attempt self-immolation in Lucknow

On Friday a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi. The women identified as Gudiya and Sophia sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be critical, police said.

The incident was reported at around 5.40 pm in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police personnel posted at the location swung into action as they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

A senior police officer said "they had some dispute in Jamo area in Amethi. They had come here but didn't approach anyone and instead tried to immolate themselves in front of Lok Bhawan". The investigation into the matter is underway.

