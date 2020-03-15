The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Uttarakhand Government Bans Mass Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Scare

General News

Uttarakhand government on Sunday banned all the public gatherings and shut all educational institutions as a precautionary measure for COVID-19

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uttarakhand

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and an increase in virus cases in India, the Uttarakhand government has decided to ban mass gatherings. State Minister Madan Kaushik, on Sunday, informed about the government's decision to ban mass gatherings, including seminars and protests in the state. 

Moreover, all government and private programs have also been banned for a month and the district magistrates have been permitted to act against anyone who is found violating these orders. 

The state government has already declared the deadly virus as an epidemic and has passed an order to shut all theatres and educational institutions till March 31. However, Medical colleges of the state have been excluded from the order. 

READ | Uttarakhand government prepared to deal with Coronavirus: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Sunday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. 

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

READ | Coronavirus: Uttarakhand schools to remain closed till March 31

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 141 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 156,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,839 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus.

READ | Coronavirus: 53 people, including foreign tourists placed under observation in Uttarakhand

READ | Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh reviews preparedness for coronavirus

(With inputs from ANI) 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Australian
MORRISON LAUDS MODI'S G-20 LINK UP
Madhya Pradesh
MADHYA PRADESH: BJP ISSUES WHIP
Coronavirus
PM MODI ADDRESSES SAARC NATIONS
MHA
MHA CLARIFIES NORMS OF ASSISTANCE
Ranji
UNADKAT 'HUNGRY' TO MAKE COMEBACK
Tiger
DISHA PATANI'S DRESS SIZE?