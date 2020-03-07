Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Reviews Preparedness For Coronavirus

With the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India reaching 34, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday took stock of preparedness across all the districts of the state to deal with the fast-spreading Coronavirus.

Chief Minister Rawat also addressed a meeting of the top officials and instructed them to take all the preventive measured required to deal with the virus. While interacting with a news agency, Rawat said, "teams of all concerned departments are working together. There has been no suspected case of coronavirus in the state till now."

Uttarakhand officials prepare 240 isolation wards

Earlier on Thursday, Dr. Amita Upreti, Director General of health services in Uttarakhand had informed about the creation of 240 isolation wards across Uttarakhand.

"The government is taking all the measures to curb the disease, and 241 isolation wards have been created across the state and 50 ICUs are ready at AIIMS in Rishikesh," Dr Amita said.

"Doctors posted at Indo-Nepal border are working 24/7. Strict monitoring being done especially for Champawat, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar dist. We always had buffer stock of medicines, but now we have extra buffer stock for 2.5-3 months," she added.

Talking about the situation being under control, Dr. Amita Upreti had informed that N-95 masks were provided at every headquarters in all districts. The authorities have also issued directions for information about coronavirus and requested that it be spread through cinema halls, TV channels, newspapers.

Coronavirus outbreak, 31 positive cases in India

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on March 6 visited the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to inspect the preparedness to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Harsh Vardhan visited Terminal-3 of the international airport to take stock of the arrangements made for the screening of passengers coming from the 78 countries that have reported active coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282. The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 101,828, including 80,813 people in China. India has so far confirmed 31 positive Coronavirus cases. COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

