Amid Coronavirus Scare, Fisheries Department Says Consumption Of Fish Safe

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Friday, stated that consumption of fish and fishery products is safe amid coronavirus scare. The Ministry added that it is monitoring the situation.

As per the official statement read by Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, "It has come to the notice of this Department that messages are spreading through the social media, print and electronic media stating that consumption of fish and fishery products may spread coronavirus infection to the human being. This kind of message has created panic amongst the fish farmers, fishing industries and consumers. Because of this misleading information, the sale of fish and fishery products may suffer and fish farmers depending on fish farming and related industries may face the loss of livelihood."

READ | Citing coronavirus threat, govt exempts employees from marking biometric attendance

The Secretary emphasized that any kind of panic related to fish and fishery product consumption will adversely impact the livelihoods of people. He added, "In addition to fish farmers who are directly involved in the fish farming, numerous allied industries are also involved indirectly with the fisheries sector."

As per the news agency ANI, the official informed that the department is continuously monitoring the coronavirus situation in the world as well as in the country.

Mehra pronounced, "So far, it has been noticed that the predominant route of transmission of coronavirus appears to be human interaction. The virus is transmitted through human to human as per World Animal Health Organisation (OIE), though 2019-nCOV might have the animal source. Fisheries have not found to be involved in the transmission of coronavirus to humans so far in any report globally."

READ | Coronavirus: Human Rights panel directs T'gana govt to file report

He assured that the consumption of fish and fishery products is safe and there was no involvement of fishery products in the outbreak of coronavirus.

Mehra also urged all the States and Union Territories to create awareness. The health ministry on Friday confirmed 31 positive cases of the deadly coronavirus. Union Health Minister also recently announced a universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Representative Image