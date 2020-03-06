Coronavirus: Maharashtra Government Launches Helpline Number For Public

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday launched a helpline number for the public to seek help in case of coronavirus infection.This step from the Maharashtra government came when the number of people tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in India reached 3. This number includes the first three cases reported from Kerala, where students were diagnosed with the infection, treated, and discharged. It implies that there are only 27 active cases of the virus in India presently.

The three cases reported from Delhi-NCR, two of the males who currently traveled to Italy and another who returned from Iran, have also been included in this list of 30 patients.

In addition to the above mention cases, six acquaintances of the Delhi-based man with a travel history of Italy have tested positive for the virus COVID-19. Telangana state has also reported one positive case of an individual with the patient traveled to Dubai. The Rajasthan State has seen the highest number of an outbreak of the virus with 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver.

In Ghaziabad, a man who recently visited Iran has diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The case has taken the total number of individuals tested positive for the virus to 30.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with such for scenario. It was even before the advice of World Health Organisation (WHO)."

The Heath Ministry has also prepared a list to stay updated and informed about the virus. He tweeted, "We’ve also created a list for you to subscribe for correct & updated information on #coronavirusinindia. Pls use !!"

We’ve also created a list for you to subscribe for correct & updated information on #coronavirusinindia . Pls use !!https://t.co/i5KWwpf26c — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 5, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)