Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, PM Modi Assures 'all Possible Assistance' To Those In Need

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured every possible assistance to people across the country amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown to stem the spread of Coronavirus. His assurance came in response to a tweet by Minister of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri, detailing the number of flights carrying essential supplies under its initiative 'Mission Lifeline Udan' since the start of the lockdown.

Ensuring all possible assistance to those who need it. https://t.co/XjQT1JfvZm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

In his tweet, Minister of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri said that the aviation sector on Thursday flew 17 flights carrying more than 35 tons of medical supplies and other essentials to the people in need. Adding further, he said that the ministry has flown a total of 262 cargo flights across the country at an altitude of 2,64,181 km carrying 454 tons of medical and other essential since the time the lockdown was imposed under the 'Mission Lifeline Udan' initiative.

17 more flights carried 35.42 tons of medical & essential cargo on 16th April to regions where these were needed.#CoronaWarriors of civil aviation sector have now flown 262 flights across 2,64,181 kms with 454 tons of medical & essential cargo under Lifeline Udan since 26 March. pic.twitter.com/Xl1GPjd2V3 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 17, 2020

COVID- 19 cases in India

India reported 1,443 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 14,378, while the death toll stands at 480. On Friday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research released data stating that 3.35 lakh tests had been conducted till 9 pm, of which 14,098 people had tested positive. The Council conducted 31,083 tests on Friday, and reported 1,443 positive cases of the virus. The Council has been testing at the rate of roughly 9% of the total tests every day.

