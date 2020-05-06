Amid Lockdown, Sanjeev Sanyal Jokes 'nation Waits With Bated Breath For A Haircut'

Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday joked about the entire nation waiting with 'bated breath for a haircut'.

Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday joked about the entire nation waiting with 'bated breath for a haircut' after the lockdown gets lifted. India has been in lockdown for over 40 days owing to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, following which all shops were asked to close down. While in its latest revision, the MHA announced the re-opening of certain stand-alone shops, barbershops and hair salons do not come in that bracket since they fall under 'services.' 

Amid this, netizens have been fretting over getting a haircut with all shops being closed. A few days ago, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha had taken to Twitter and stated that if the barbershops remain to be shut then "we will be forced to get a hairstyle like Jairam Ramesh." The Congress leader had laughed at Sinha's statement and jokingly said that "I am no Kalam".

Netizens react

