'Found It Funny,' Says Jairam Ramesh As Yashwant Sinha Trolls His Hair Over Barbershops

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday responded to Former NDA Union Minister Yashwant Sinha's joke over what hairstyle they will have to use amid lockdown. Responding to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announcement that the barber and salon shops will remain closed during the lockdown, Sinha stated that if the barber shops remain shut then "we will be forced to get a hairstyle like Jairam Ramesh."

The Congress leader jokingly responded that he found it funny and that "He is no Kalam."

of course i didnt. i found it funny although i am no Kalam https://t.co/YTPFbdgCZu — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, while some Netizens reacted in a funny way, others slammed Sinha for it. Clarifying his statement, the former NDA Union Minister said that Jairam Ramesh is his friend and he will not take any offence for it, as it turned out to be.

Some wretched bhakts can't even understand a good natured joke. Jairam Ramesh is a friend and I know he will not take offence. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) April 26, 2020

Salons, Barbershops to remain shut

Issuing clarification over the opening of hair salons and barber shops, Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava had said that the MHA order is applicable to shops that deal in the sale of items. According to her, there is no order to open barbershops & hair salons.

The Modi government on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This included shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order stated that the shops will function at 50 percent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory. Meanwhile, the relaxation is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones.

