If Barbers Remain Shut We'll Be Forced To Sport Jairam Ramesh's Hairstyle: Yashwant Sinha

Barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will not open, as per a clarification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after non-essential shops were allowed

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announces that the barber and salon shops will remain closed during the lockdown, Former NDA Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh indulged in banter over what hairstyle they will have to use.

Responding to the announcement, Sinha, a fierce critic of his erstwhile party BJP now, took to Twitter and stated that if the barber shops remain to be shut then "we will be forced to get a hairstyle like Jairam Ramesh." 

Issuing clarification over the opening of hair salons and barber shops, Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava had said that the MHA order is applicable to shops that deal in the sale of items. According to her, there is no order to open barbershops & hair salons.

To this, while some Netizens reacted in a funny way, others slammed Sinha for it. Clarifying his statement, the former NDA Union Minister said that Jairam Ramesh is his friend and he will not take any offence for it. The Congress leader further jokingly said that "I am no Kalam" and said he found it funny. 

