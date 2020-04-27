If Barbers Remain Shut We'll Be Forced To Sport Jairam Ramesh's Hairstyle: Yashwant Sinha

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announces that the barber and salon shops will remain closed during the lockdown, Former NDA Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh indulged in banter over what hairstyle they will have to use.

Responding to the announcement, Sinha, a fierce critic of his erstwhile party BJP now, took to Twitter and stated that if the barber shops remain to be shut then "we will be forced to get a hairstyle like Jairam Ramesh."

Issuing clarification over the opening of hair salons and barber shops, Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava had said that the MHA order is applicable to shops that deal in the sale of items. According to her, there is no order to open barbershops & hair salons.

If lockdown continues and barber shops remain closed all of us will be forced to sport the hair style of Jairam Ramesh. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) April 26, 2020

To this, while some Netizens reacted in a funny way, others slammed Sinha for it. Clarifying his statement, the former NDA Union Minister said that Jairam Ramesh is his friend and he will not take any offence for it. The Congress leader further jokingly said that "I am no Kalam" and said he found it funny.

of course i didnt. i found it funny although i am no Kalam https://t.co/YTPFbdgCZu — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 26, 2020

Netizens React

Sanjay Dutt of khalnayakfilm 😄 — Ajit Bhandarkar (@ajaabh) April 26, 2020

Its never too late to learn. Go to youtube and learn self trimming.

AND you have hell of a time too. — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpchaudhary) April 26, 2020

@Jairam_Ramesh is thinking why didn't he Patent his Hair Style 🤔 pic.twitter.com/emjdpZVAe9 — RK_Padma (@RK_Insight) April 26, 2020

Economist not worried about the Economy if #Lockdown2 gets extended but worried about his looks? Being Grumpy and pessimistic has become your habit! — 🇮🇳 Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) April 26, 2020

Probably We now will understand difficulties faced by @Jairam_Ramesh on daily basis! — Vivek (@viviiyer) April 26, 2020

