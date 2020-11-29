Amid Massive Protests, Case Registered Against Haryana Farmers' Leader In Karnal

As farmers' agitation against the farm bills continue, a case has been registered against Bhartiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni in connection with the ongoing protest. Karnal's Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar informed that so far two cases have been registered against protesting farmers. 'The case has been filed under relevant section against Kisan leaders including Gurnam Singh Chaduni,' he added.

Karnal DSP said, "Cases are registered at Sadar Police Station in Karnal. The cases are regarding the violations during the protest."

Karnal Police: Case against BKU Haryana President

Speaking further, Rajiv Kumar said that a case has also been filed against some unidentified farmer leaders. While outlining the details of the case filed against Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Karnal's DSP stated that the case has been lodged in connection with the farmers' march to Delhi. Reacting to farmers' agitation across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government is ready to hold talks on farmers' "every problem and demand" before December 3. The Union Minister also urged the framers, who are protesting against the 3 farm laws to shift to Nirankari Samagam Ground marked by Delhi Police.

Amit Shah said, "To farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border and Punjab border, I would like to tell them that the central government is ready to discuss all their issues over a meeting called upon by the agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 3. We are ready to hear all their concerns and demands."

The farmers across Punjab, Haryana and few other states are protesting against the three farm laws- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)