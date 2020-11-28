Bharatiya Kisan Union Says Centre Has Failed To Address Farmers' Issues; Demands Rollback

Amid the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws passed by the centre, hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) headed to Delhi from Up's Meerut, demanding a rollback. Stating that the central government has failed to address the issues of the farmers, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said that he along with other farmers demand that there should be a provision stating that there will be no sale of produce below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). In order to continue with the protest, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have arrived at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in tractors and other vehicles.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader said, "The government has failed to address the issues of the farmers. We are proceeding to Delhi now."

Bharatiya Kisan Union: 'Centre failed to address farmers' issues'

Outlining latest updates of the protest, Delhi Police said, "After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold a peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground, Burau. Delhi Police appeals them to maintain peace." Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also appreciated centre's decision to allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi.

Reacting to this decision, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the central government is committed for the prosperity of farmers and also asserted that 'gumrahi gang' is trying to mislead them. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier said the Central government is ready to discuss issues related to three agriculture sector laws with the representatives of farmers organisations.

Naqvi told ANI, "The Modi government is committed to the prosperity of farmers. Some 'Gumrahi gang' is trying to mislead them. Budget and MSP increased after 2014. Farmers are also being provided with financial assistance with PM Kisan scheme."

The farmers across Punjab, Haryana and few other states are protesting against the three farm laws- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)