Kejriwal Slams Centre As Haryana Cops & Farmers Clash Dangerously On Bridge Enroute Delhi

Almost 2 months after the Centre passed the three Farm Acts, Punjab and Haryana farmers are protesting again and are marching towards Delhi for a showdown. As Haryana police used water cannons to stop farmers from Punjab proceeding with their march to Delhi, CM Kejriwal slammed the Centre. He said that instead of withdrawing the farm bills, Centre is hindering the farmers. He highlighted that "peaceful protest" is the right of every farmer.

The march comes after Centre's two rounds of talks with Farm unions have been inconclusive and next rounds of talks are on cards. In dramatic visuals, Police on Thursday were seen firing tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border (Haryana-Punjab border) near Ambala while the farmers broke the barricades and threw them off the bridge.

केंद्र सरकार के तीनों खेती बिल किसान विरोधी हैं। ये बिल वापिस लेने की बजाय किसानों को शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने से रोका जा रहा है, उन पर वॉटर कैनन चलाई जा रही हैं। किसानों पर ये जुर्म बिलकुल ग़लत है। शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन उनका संवैधानिक अधिकार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2020

Previously, on September 10, farmers had blocked the national highway, pelted stones on the police personnel manning the barriers in Kurukshetra. Haryana Police booked state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders. Farmers allege that these laws are "anti-farmer" and will "destroy the voice of farmers and leave them at the mercy of market forces", even as PM Modi assured that Minimum Sale price will exist and the laws are for the benefit of the farmers.

What are the Farm Laws?

The Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive.

Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

