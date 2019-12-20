Amid Nationwide Uproar Over CAA; Akhilesh Yadav Slams State Govt's 'undemocratic Language'

Amid the uproar over CAA, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took to his Twitter slammed the state government for using undemocratic language like 'revenge' instead of creating confidence in the public about the biased CAA. The Samajwadi Party had earlier slammed the CAA and said the law is aimed to reap political benefits for the BJP.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the party will continue to oppose the CAA as it is discriminatory in nature. Samajwadi Party leaders led a protest outside the UP Assembly against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. He further blamed the government for the deteriorating conditions in many places.

राज्य सरकार पक्षपाती CAA को लेकर जनता में विश्वास पैदा करने के बजाये ‘बदला लेने’ जैसी अलोकतांत्रिक भाषा का प्रयोग कर रही है, जिसकी वजह से आज कई जगह हालात बिगड़े हैं. ठोकतंत्र की सोच वालों को जनता अब और नहीं सहेगी.



आज देश क़ौमी एकता के लिए एक साथ खड़ा है.



जय हिंद! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 20, 2019

Yogi Adityanath on Lucknow violence

Earlier in the day, after several bouts of violence across Uttar Pradesh was witnessed, the state CM Yogi Adityanath stated that those responsible for the violence had been identified. He added that 'revenge will be taken from them' and that their properties will be seized and auctioned to compensate. Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh too has spoken with the CM about the security situation in Lucknow.

Lucknow protests turned violent

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said, police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

