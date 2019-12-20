Anti-CAA Protests Turn Violent In UP's Bulandshahr, Vehicle Set On Fire

A day after Uttar Pradesh witnessed a series of violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, violence erupted in Bulandshahr with protesters resorting to arson, vandalism and stone-pelting at the police. The rioters also set a vehicle on fire. To control them, the police fired tear-gas shells and also pelted stones at the protesters in retaliation. Protesters went berserk in Kanpur, Firozabad, Bijnor, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur and many other areas.

Internet services suspended in Bulandshahr

Internet services were suspended in Bulandshahr district from 3 pm on Friday in view of anti-citizenship law protests, officials said. The ordered has been issued to contain the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said. "In order to maintain law and order and communal harmony, all mobile internet services are being suspended from 3 pm on December 20 in entire Bulandshahr. Internet-related loop lines and lease lines too shall remain suspended," he stated in an order. Mobile internet and text messaging services remained suspended in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Friday in view of protests against the CAA.

#WATCH Bahraich: Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters who were demonstrating against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/EXtkD61xJO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

Protests turn violent in UP

At least 3,000 people across Uttar Pradesh, including 350 in Lucknow, have been arrested since Thursday night in connection with the protests against the recently amended citizenship law, police officials said. Security has also been beefed up across the state, as police have registered 19 FIRs against unknown people, of which 17 were 'named'. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned violent protests and vowed to take "revenge" against the miscreants for damaging public property. He said the losses caused will be compensated from the pockets perpetrators of yesterday's violence.

READ | CAA protests: Sharmistha Mukherjee, other Congress workers detained in Delhi

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi condemns nation-wide violence during anti-CAA protests

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

READ | Anti-CAA protest: Police conducts flag march in Delhi's Seelampur area

READ | Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy appeals to Centre to withdraw CAA

(With agency inputs)