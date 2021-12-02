Amid Omicron Scare, Madhya Pradesh Govt To Launch Three-day 'No Mask-No Movement' Campaign

In a bid to fight against the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch a 'No Mask-No Movement' campaign across the state. As a part of the government's new policy, Madhya Pradesh police will guide the people for wearing masks while they are out in the coming three days, informed Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

Apart from that, Mishra also spoke about the present COVID-19 situation in the state and said that 12 fresh Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with eight recoveries. He further informed that the total active cases in the state stand at 128, while the recovery rate is 98.6% and the infection rate is 0.2%. A total number of 57,362 samples were tested till Wednesday, he added.

Further speaking on the reports of contact tracing of suspected positive COVID-19 people at the Indore airport, the Home Minister refuted such news and said 70 international passengers included in the list sent from the central government have been contacted and the rest are in the nearby districts. "We have all the names and addresses of the identified people", he added.

Amid the scare of the new variant, Omicron, earlier an emergency meeting was also called by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss the COVID-19 situation and has directed all district officials for ensuring sufficient supply of oxygen plants, concentrators, ventilators, and further to increase the quantity of testing across the state.

People infected with COVID-19 to be admitted to hospitals in Bhopal

Earlier on November 30, an order was passed mandating every COVID-19 infected person to be admitted in a COVID dedicated hospital instead of home isolation. Amid the recent hike in Coronavirus cases across Bhopal and Indore, directions have been given to take necessary precautions on the same.

Releasing detailed guidelines on it, Bhopal collector Avinash Lavaniya informed that infected people will not remain isolated at home and should be admitted to a COVID dedicated hospital. Similarly, Indore collector Manish Singh sharing similar instructions has urged everyone to remain vigilant in the situation.

With agency inputs

Image: ANI/PTI