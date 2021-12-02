India Records 9,765 New COVID Cases, Recovery Rate Of 98.35% In 24 Hrs Amid Omicron Scare

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 9,765 new COVID-19 cases were reported across India in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 3,46,06,541. For the past 158 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been fewer than 50,000. Meanwhile, there are 99,763 active cases. Active cases make up less than 1% of total cases, with 0.29 % being the lowest since March 2020, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,69,724, with 477 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, 8,548 recoveries were made, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,40,37,054. The current recovery rate is 98.35 %.

COVID-19 update

India reports 9,765 new cases, 477 deaths and 8,548 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,763

In the country on Wednesday, December 1, there were 8,954 new COVID cases and 267 deaths. On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified a new COVID variant, 'Omicron,' as a variant of concern, causing widespread worry. The variant was discovered for the first time in South Africa. The new COVID strain has since been discovered in a number of European countries. The Omicron variant is reported to be far more contagious than the Delta variant.

Three foreigners infected with COVID flee from India

According to officials cited by the news agency PTI, three foreign devotees who were confirmed to be afflicted with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan have fled India without telling authorities. In the pilgrim town of Vrindavan, which attracts a large number of foreign visitors all year, four non-Indians were recently discovered to be COVID-19 positive. According to Bhudev Prasad Singh's statement to PTI, the in-charge of the Vrindavan Coronavirus control room, the number of afflicted foreign devotees in the city has now risen to ten.

COVID-19 issues to be discussed in Lok Sabha

On the fourth day of the ongoing winter session, the Lok Sabha will debate the COVID-19 pandemic and various factors relating to it. The meeting will be convened in accordance with Rule 193. The debate will be important in light of growing worries about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron,' which has been detected in a number of nations. South Africa was the first to report the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. The Parliament's winter session began on Monday and is expected to end on December 23.

