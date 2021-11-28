Amid Omicron Threat, J&K Govt Directs All 20 Magistrates To Form COVID Inspection Teams

Anticipating a possible third wave amid the new Omicron variant threat, the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday directed all 20 district magistrates to constitute COVID-19 behaviour, inspection teams. The Home Secretary has been asked to submit daily COVID-19 behaviour implementation report to the Chief Secretary, while all magistrates have been asked to monitor their inspection teams. Additionally, joint teams of both police and administration will coordinate in a bid to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the UT.

Both the Centre and states have once again stressed the need for COVID-19 appropriate given the detection of new Corona variant 'Omicron'. According to experts the variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, has the potential to develop an immune escape mechanism and bypass vaccines.

Centre revises guidelines for travellers

Given the threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Union government on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. Travellers from nations excluding those 'countries at risk' will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

Meanwhile, travellers coming from counties' 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. On testing negative, the person has to undergo home quarantine for seven days and take a re-test on day 8 of arrival and if negative, the government suggests monitoring health for the next seven days.

If tested positive on arrival, the government advised to admit at separate isolation facility and take treatment as per laid down standard protocol. "If positive for the new variant strict isolation and treatment protocol to be followed till tested negative," Centre said.

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it on the greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'Variant of Concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.