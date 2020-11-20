Amid Surge In Cases, MHA Joins Hands With Delhi Govt To Battle COVID-19

In a bid to ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure amid the Coronavirus surge, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday said that 500 isolation beds at a COVID care centre will be converted into oxygen beds. The Ministry also informed that in the last three days, the number of ICU beds in the national capital has been increased by 150. 'The government has decided to increase the number of daily RT-PCR tests in Delhi to 60,000 by the end of November,' it added.

READ | 'Private Car Not A Personal Zone, Mask Is A Must': Delhi Govt Submits In HC

Centre steps in to deal with Delhi's COVID situation

Listing further details of the joint steps taken by the Centre and CM Arvind Kejriwal-led APP government, the Home Ministry spokesperson informed that 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from the paramilitary forces have been directed to report to duty in Delhi. 50 doctors and 175 paramedics from the newly appointed medical team have been deployed at the Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti COVID-19 care centres. MHA also instructed the Delhi government to refer the patients who need critical care.

READ | 'Private Car Not A Personal Zone, Mask Is A Must': Delhi Govt Submits In HC

Outlining more details of the steps taken by the Centre to assist Delhi in its battle against Coronavirus, the Ministry informed that over 28,708 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday. Apart from this, 10 multi-disciplinary teams of MHA were formed to visit more than 100 private hospitals in the national capital. These teams will assess bed utilization, testing capacity and also identify if there are any extra ICU beds at any private hospital.

The final report drafted by the muti-disciplinary team is currently under the consideration of the Health Ministry. The spokesperson informed that after witnessing the current situation of Coronavirus in Delhi, it has advised Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to carry out a detailed survey of private hospitals in the NCR districts on the lines of Delhi.

READ | MHA Lists Steps Taken To Deal With Delhi's COVID-19 Situation; ICMR & BEL Step It Up

Arvind Kejriwal unveils fresh COVID-19 measures

Speaking after the all-party meeting on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of measures to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. For instance, a person not wearing a mask shall be fined Rs.2000 instead of Rs.500. Maintaining that wearing a mask can reduce the chances of being infected with the novel coronavirus to a great extent, he called upon all organizations to distribute masks to those who don't have it.

Moreover, he declared that 80% of the ICU beds in private hospitals shall be reserved for COVID-19 patients. Moreover, 60% of the non-ICU beds in private hospitals have also been designated for novel coronavirus patients. The AAP chief added that all hospitals have been told to postpone non-critical planned surgeries. On this occasion, Kejriwal appealed to all political parties to keep aside their differences and work for the interest of the residents of Delhi. Additionally, he explained the rationale for not allowing the celebration of Chhath Puja near water bodies.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In Delhi, many people are wearing masks but some are not doing so. The fine which was Rs.500 is being increased to Rs.2000. Anyone who doesn't wear a mask will be fined Rs.2000. I appeal to everyone including social organizations, religious organizations and political organizations that please send your people on the roads and distribute masks. If you wear a mask, your chances of getting infected with COVID-19 reduces to a great extent. If you distribute a mask to someone, you can have the satisfaction of saving that person from COVID-19.

आप सभी से निवेदन है कि जब भी घर से बाहर निकलें तो मास्क ज़रूर पहनें। सभी सामाजिक, धार्मिक और राजनीतिक इकाइयों से मेरी अपील है कि लोगों को जागरूक करें, मास्क बांटें और लोगों को इस संक्रमण से बचने में मदद करें। pic.twitter.com/lC5H52vQBj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2020

READ | 'Wearing Masks Compulsory Even In Private Vehicle: Delhi Govt Informs HC

COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi

According to the data shared by MoHFW, Delhi so far has recorded over 4,95,598 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 4,45,782 have successfully recovered while 7,812 people have died. In the past 24 hours, 6,396 new cases, 99 deaths and 4,421fresh recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the city is 42,004. According to the latest updates shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total Coronavirus samples tested up to November 19 are 12,95,91, 786. The number of samples tested on November 19 is 10,83,397.

READ | Health Min Sends Central Team To 4 States To Curb COVID: 'Delhi Causing Spillover Effect'