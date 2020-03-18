Amid The Coronavirus Scare, Shaheen Bagh Protesters Not Ready To Budge

Shaheen Bagh protest has entered its 94th day and a week away from reaching its 100th. Amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 scare, when all the social responsibility is on the citizens to help the government in containing the fatal virus, the women protesters, who in the afternoon of December 14, 2019, started to protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, are not ready to budge from their site of protest.

Read: Coronavirus: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Release Statement, State, 'We Shall Overcome'

This decision has been unanimously taken by all of them and comes a couple of days after the Arvind Kejriwal government issued an order which says that all the gyms, night clubs and spas in the national capital will be closed till March 31 and gathering that allows more than 50 people to gather at a location are strictly prohibited.

Read: MoS Anurag Thakur Says 'no Adverse Impact On Economy From Coronavirus'; Cites Latest Data

The Delhi Chief Minister also further added that "No social, cultural, political gathering comprising more than 50 people will be allowed will the end of this month. This restriction is applicable on protests as well.

'We don't care if we die'

Despite this order in place, while talking to the Republic media network one of the protesters said, "We don't care if we die, others die or even if everyone in this country dies due to Coronavirus but we will not leave. If the government and the people are so concerned about us getting Corona, why aren't they removing this law? Why haven't they talked to us till now? We will leave the minute they repel the law."

The national capital has reported 10 positive COVID-19 cases so far. The government has strictly asked citizens to avoid crowded locations and to stay indoors until there's an emergency. The Tourism Ministry has also temporarily shut all the monuments and museums that come under the Archeological Survey of India. From the Red Fort to the Humayun Tomb, every tourist attraction is facing isolation.

The toll of total positive cases across the nation has risen to 152 with Maharashtra contributing a total of 42 cases, second in line is the southern state of Kerala with 27 cases, the third being the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh with 17 cases.

Read: Shaheen Bagh Protestors Refuse To Call Off Rally Despite Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Read: Rangoli Chandel Slams Shoaib Akhtar's Motormouth Rant Against The Chinese Amid Coronavirus