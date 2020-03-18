Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Indians Are Googling If They Can Travel To Goa

Even as the coronavirus outbreak is tightening its grip in India, people are busy searching on the internet that if it is safe to travel to Goa. According to Google trends, the second most searched question in the past week was if it's safe to travel to Goa amid coronavirus outbreak. If anyone wondering what the answer for that will be, it's a big NO.

According to reports, the Goa government has imposed a lockdown in the state. All public places and tourist spots in the state have also been closed since March 15. The government of India has issued a strict advisory for citizens asking them to avoid non-essential travelling. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health agencies across the globe have also issued similar advisories with some countries closing down their borders.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to data acquired by worldometer, there are currently 135 active cases of coronavirus in India. The data shows that the pandemic has infected 152 people in a country of 1.2 billion people. The virus has so far claimed 3 lives in India, while the authorities have successfully treated 14 patients to date.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 8,000 lives across the globe and has infected around 2,00,000 people globally. China is the most affected country in the world as it is believed that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where a combined death toll stands at 4,024.

Health experts have indicated that a vaccine to fight coronavirus could take at least a year to develop. However, scientists in Australia have studied and found how the body's immune system responds in relation to the clinical and virological features of a patient with mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease. The scientists studied tests of a coronavirus patient from Wuhan who has now recovered fully. Experts from around the world have lauded the find and have said that it could be a big breakthrough in developing the vaccine.