Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Negative For Coronavirus For The Second Time

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on March 17 underwent a second test for coronavirus after he tested negative for the first one on March 13. The second test came after it was discovered that Jair Bolsonaro had come in contact with people who have contracted the virus.

As per reports, 12 people who were part of President Bolsonaro's entourage in Florida, where he met his US counterpart Donald Trump, have tested positive for the virus and are in self-isolation. Brazil on March 17 recorded its first coronavirus fatality after health authorities in Sao Paulo announced that a 62-year-old man with underlying medical conditions had succumbed to his death at a city hospital.

The city of Sao Paulo and the state of Rio de Janeiro announced a state of emergency and shut down all public places. Two of Rio's main tourist attractions, Christ the Redeemer statue and the cable car to Sugarloaf Mountain also shut down in order to prevent the spread of the virus, mayor Bruno Covas told reporters. Rio has cut down its public transport by half and has advised people to stay at home.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to reports, there are currently 343 active cases in Brazil, of which 11 remain under critical condition, while 14 have recovered fully. Brazil has logged in 346 coronavirus cases since it first broke out in December last year.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 7,900 lives across the world and has infected over 1,98,000 people globally. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries besides China, where a combined death toll stands at 4,024.

