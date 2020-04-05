The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amit Malviya Shares Stats Showing Steep Spike In COVID Cases Due To Tablighi Jamaat

General News

Calling the Tablighi Jamaat extremely irresponsible, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a graph showing steep rise in COVID cases due to Nizamuddin Markaz attendees

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tablighi Jamaat

A day after Health Ministry's statement that a steep rise in the Coronavirus cases was mostly the Tablighi Jamaat linked ones, BJP leader Amit Malviya has on Sunday shared a graph stating that it was 'extremely irresponsible' of Jamaat. Referring to various reports wherein Nizamuddin Markaz attendees and Jamaat members were found spitting on health workers, he said that they should apologise and 'start behaving responsibly.'

This One Video Captures India's Pitched Battle Against The Deadly Coronavirus; WATCH

READ: Explained: Here's how power system will be managed during lights-out on Sunday

Meanwhile, as per updates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, there are 3030 active coronavirus cases in India, while 213 are cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra has maximum number of cases - 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 cases and Delhi at 445.

READ: Tata Power Distribution chief explains how Mumbai grid will handle 9-min load drop

Health Ministry's statement

Earlier, the Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that over 30% of all Coronavirus cases in the country are linked to the gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat which was held at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. The government on Saturday assured there was no need to panic even though the number of COVID-19 deaths inched towards 100 and the count of confirmed infections rose by a new single-day record of over 600 to cross 3,600. Officials said that the rate of spread of Coronavirus in India was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30% of detected cases.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates here

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
Punjab Surprise
SURPRISE FOR 2-YR-OLD
NY GETS 1,100 VENTILATORS WITH HELP FROM CHINA, OREGON
MEA
MEA SLAMS IMRAN KHAN'S J&K COMMENTS
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
COVID-19
CM YOGI ON LIFTING OF LOCKDOWN