Amit Malviya Shares Stats Showing Steep Spike In COVID Cases Due To Tablighi Jamaat

A day after Health Ministry's statement that a steep rise in the Coronavirus cases was mostly the Tablighi Jamaat linked ones, BJP leader Amit Malviya has on Sunday shared a graph stating that it was 'extremely irresponsible' of Jamaat. Referring to various reports wherein Nizamuddin Markaz attendees and Jamaat members were found spitting on health workers, he said that they should apologise and 'start behaving responsibly.'

The Tabhligi Jamaat has been extremely irresponsible for excaberating India’s difficulties at a time when it is fighting a tough public health hazard...

Instead of spitting and stoning our frontline health workers, they need to apologise and off course start behaving responsibly. pic.twitter.com/r58r5pliux — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, as per updates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, there are 3030 active coronavirus cases in India, while 213 are cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra has maximum number of cases - 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 cases and Delhi at 445.

Health Ministry's statement

Earlier, the Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that over 30% of all Coronavirus cases in the country are linked to the gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat which was held at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. The government on Saturday assured there was no need to panic even though the number of COVID-19 deaths inched towards 100 and the count of confirmed infections rose by a new single-day record of over 600 to cross 3,600. Officials said that the rate of spread of Coronavirus in India was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30% of detected cases.

