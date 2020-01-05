Amit Shah Accuses Kejriwal Of Wasting Public Money On Ads; Questions AAP's Work Of 5 Yrs

Home Minister Amit Shah accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "wasting" the money of the public on advertisements and misleading people while addressing a rally of BJP workers on Sunday. The BJP president sought to know whether the Kejriwal-led AAP government has completed any work in the union territory in the last five years.

He accused the Kejriwal government of coming to power five years back by misleading people with a host of promises. Furthermore, Amit Shah alleged that Kejriwal was "wasting" public money on advertisements and said somebody can mislead people once but not all the time. However, according to reports, the ruling BJP dominated digital ads, and accounted for over 80% of total ads shown on Google. The party, according to reports spent a total of Rs. 55.1 crore on advertisements on Google and Facebook.

Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi, without naming the party's chief ministerial candidate. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998. Asking whether the AAP government has completed any work during its tenure, the BJP president listed the work done by the Centre for Delhi in the last five years. Amit Shah further accused Kejriwal of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Back in December, AAP released its "report card" of the work done by its government it the past five years. Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP had worked on delivering the promises made to the public especially on --education, electricity, water, and health. In his report case, it was mentioned that the education budget was increased by three times, 20,000 classrooms were constructed in government schools. It provided free electricity up to 22 units and half up to 400 units. The report card claimed that it provided free water up to 20,000 liters per household and did not charge for water for at least 13 lakh houses.

AAP takes on BJP

Amid violence in the state unleashed on people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in the national capital, AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of misleading people and held them responsible for creating an atmosphere of violence in the country. The AAP leader also accused Amit Shah of taking credit for the work done by the Delhi government - exactly the opposite of what the Home Minister had himself accused Kejriwal of doing - and asserted it as a big reason for his frustration.

The Delhi CM even decided to host tea, lunch and dinner parties to raise funds from the public which will aid AAP to fight the upcoming Delhi Elections. AAP's public relations campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February 2020 began in November and will continue till December 24, under the directions of its MLAs. Under the mega campaign by AAP, public outreach programs will be held at all the polling booths in Assembly constituencies across Delhi. For carrying out such large scale operations, the party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charges across Delhi to the booth committees to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs.

(with PTI inputs)