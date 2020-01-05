AAP's Sanjay Singh: 'BJP Avoiding Real Issues, CAA,NPR,NRC Are Mere Distractions'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that the ruling BJP government does not want to work on real issues. He further said that the party is trying to distract the public with CAA, NRC, and NPR and divert their attention from real issues.

'Another distraction'

Singh was asked about Bihar's Deputy CM Sushil Modi's declaration of NPR dates in the state. Singh said, "CAA, NRC, and NPR are to distract people from real issues, and BJP will continue to do this drama and theatrics. They always play politics like this. So there is no difference between what PM Modi or Sushil Modi says."

What Sushil Modi said

On Saturday, Sushil Modi had said, "The NPR process will be carried out between April 1 and September 30 in the country. In Bihar, it will be carried out between May 15 and May 28. Administrative and punitive action will be taken against officials if they refuse to carry out NPR.”

Modi had also stated that the states have to participate in the National Population Register (NPR) exercise, which is a mandatory exercise. He made the statement while addressing a press conference on Saturday in Patna.

He said, "NPR is part of population census. No state can refuse to participate in the exercise or refuse to make it. No official can refuse to take part in it. If someone refuses to do it then disciplinary action would be taken and monetary fine of Rs 1000 would be imposed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot refuse to carry it out. That would be against the Constitution."



Modi's moves come after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the CMs of 11 states to pass a resolution to stop the NRC and NPR exercise. The development took place after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution opposing the contentious CAA law passed by the Indian parliament and ratified by the President.

AAP has strongly opposed the CAA right from the time it was tabled in Parliament and has cited that it is discriminatory on religious grounds. During the debate in the Parliament in December, he had argued against the Bill.

