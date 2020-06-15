Amit Shah Assures Delhi Govt Will Conduct 18,000 COVID Tests Per Day After All-party Meet

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday said that the Union Home Minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20. This comes after the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over management of COVID-19 situation, at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concluded.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Delhi Govt will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day and door-to-door tracing and mapping will be conducted in containment zones," Gupta told reporters after the all-party meeting over the management of the pandemic in the national capital.



Gupta also said that in the all-party meeting, "BJP demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. This demand has been approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah." He said that during the course of the meeting, Shah had urged all political parties to set aside their differences during this hour of crisis and come together to fight COVID-19.

Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today.

READ: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, CM Kejriwal rules out re-imposition of lockdown

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's count at 332,424; Over 1 lakh samples tested in 24 hrs

All-party meeting held

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired an all-party meeting regarding the management of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta informed that the AAP government would start conducting 18,000 tests daily by June 20. He stated that BJP's demand of 50% charges on testing to be waived off had been accepted by the Union Home Minister. He added that Shah has constituted a committee to examine the possibility of price capping at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary accused the Kejriwal government of misleading the people about the health facilities. According to him, Shah assured that every individual would have a right to COVID-19 testing under a new testing policy. He also lamented that the Delhi government had failed to provide the promised compensation of Rs.1 crore to the kin of deceased COVID warriors.

READ: Home Minister Amit Shah seeks rising above political differences to beat Covid in Delhi

READ: Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

(with inputs from ANI)