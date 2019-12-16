PM Modi Urges Citizens To Vote & Be Part Of Festival Of Democracy Amid Jharkhand By-polls

Amid the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to be a part of the festival of democracy by coming out to vote in maximum numbers. The fourth phase of Assembly elections is underway in Jharkhand. Taking to microblogging site PM Modi said, "Today is the fourth round of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of the sacred festival of democracy."

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज चौथे दौर के लिए मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपना वोट अवश्य डालें और लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व के भागीदार बनें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Apart from PM Modi, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das also appealed to the voters especially to women voters to cast their votes. In his tweet, Das said, "I appeal to mothers and sisters to vote for the bright future of Jharkhand. Everyone must go to vote today. Your one vote will empower women. Your vote will contribute significantly to the development of Jharkhand."

According to Election Commission, polling is being held in a total of 15 Assembly constituencies, including from the districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad today. The Assembly constituencies where elections are being held today include -- Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12. The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30. The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.

