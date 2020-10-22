Amit Shah Congratulates PM Modi For Rs 3,737 Crore Bonus To 30 Lakh Govt Employees

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the immediate payment of Rs 3,737 crore bonus for central government employees in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Hailing the initiative, Shah said that PM Modi has brought joy in the lives of nearly 30.67 lakh employees, ahead of the festive season, by approving the bonus. "Modi government is synonymous with prosperity," he said in a tweet.

Amid the ongoing festive season, the Centre on Wednesday announced another round of benefits for government employees. The Union Cabinet approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 2019-2020 to 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. This move is set to benefit the employees of commercial establishments like railways, ports, defence, EPFO, ESIC, etc.

In addition to this, the Centre has also approved non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus to 13.70 lakh non-gazetted Central Government employees. A total of 30.67 lakh employees would be benefited by the bonus announcement and the total financial implication on the Centre would be Rs 3,737 crore, announced Javadekar.

While the Payment of Bonus to non-gazetted employees is made before Druga Puja, the Centre announced that the Productivity Linked Bonus and ad hoc bonus for its non-gazetted employees would be disbursed immediately. The bonus will be given in a single instalment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami, added Prakash Javadekar.

Centre announces incentives for Govt Employees

Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an array of measures directed towards government employees. These were divided into the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme and the Special Festive Advance Scheme and were introduced to boost consumer spending across the country.

"The demand infusion in the economy by the central government and PSUs will be approx Rs 19,000 cr. Even if 50 per cent of the States opt to give this facility, we think that this will bring in Rs 9,000 crores," revealed Sitharaman. An interest-free advance of Rs 10,000 was also announced as a one-time measure for employees, giving them the opportunity to pay it back in 10 instalments.

