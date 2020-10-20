'No Laxity Until There Is A Vaccine': Amit Shah, Rajnath Urge Caution After PM's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation, urging citizens to continue to maintain precautions amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Reiterating PM's advice- 'Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak dheelai nahi' (No laxity until there is a medicine) Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to adopt this new phrase as the mantra of their lives.

"The safety and healthy life of Indians has been the top priority of the Modi government. In this battle against Corona, the Modi government considered it to be the ultimate duty to save the lives of the countrymen. Today prime minister has addressed the nation and reiterated this resolve. I request everyone that the Prime Minister Ji's appeal- 'No laxity until there is a medicine' should be the mantra of your life to keep yourself and your family safe. Only as a united India can we win from this disaster," tweeted Amit Shah.

भारतवासियों की सुरक्षा और स्वस्थ जीवन ही मोदी सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता रही है। कोरोना के विरुद्ध इस जंग में भी देशवासियों के जीवन को बचाना ही मोदी सरकार ने अपना परम कर्तव्य माना। आज प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने राष्ट्र को संबोधित करते हुए इस संकल्प को पुनः दोहराया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 20, 2020

मैं सभी से करबद्ध निवेदन करता हूँ कि इस आपदा से लड़ने में प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी की ’जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं’ की अपील को अपने जीवन का मंत्र बनायें और स्वयं को व अपने परिजनों को सुरक्षित रखें। एक संयुक्त व संकल्पित भारत के रूप में ही हम इस आपदा से जीत सकते हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 20, 2020

Defence Minister reiterates new mantra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the people to continue to maintain precautions saying, "We cannot ignore the dangers until the corona vaccine arrives. The Prime Minister's clear message is, there is no laxity until the medicine is there. Today's message of Modiji was like the head of a family's message. He was seen today as a protector of the country and society."

"All countrymen must accept Prime Minister's request as this is not the time to be careless. It would be a big mistake to assume that Corona is gone or there is no danger from the Corona now. So take care of hygiene, make a distance of two yards and wear a mask. This is for the benefit of all, " he added.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi का आज का राष्ट्र के नाम जहां देश की जनता को कोरोना के ख़तरों के प्रति आगाह करता है वहीं उन्हें इस बात के लिए आश्वस्त भी करता है कि सरकार कोरोना से निपटने के लिए हर स्तर पर तैयार है और हर संभव तैयारी भी कर रही है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 20, 2020

जब तक कोरोना की वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक हम किसी भी सूरत में इसके ख़तरों की अनदेखी नहीं कर सकते। प्रधानमंत्री का स्पष्ट संदेश है, जब तक दवाई नहीं तब तक ढिलाई नहीं।मोदीजी का आज का संदेश देश रूपी परिवार के मुखिया सरीखा था। वे आज देश और समाज के संरक्षक की भूमिका में दिखाई दे रहे थे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 20, 2020

सभी देशवासियों को प्रधानमंत्रीजी के आग्रह को अवश्य मानना चाहिए क्योंकि यह समय लापरवाह होने का नहीं है। कोरोना चला गया या फिर अब कोरोना से कोई खतरा नहीं है यह मान लेना बहुत बड़ी भूल होगी। इसलिए स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखें, दो गज की दूरी बनायें और मास्क पहनें। इसी में सभी की भलाई है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 20, 2020

PM Modi urges people to 'not let guards down'

Addressing the people of India on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to let their guard down in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging that India had completed a long journey from the Janata Curfew to the Unlock phase, he stressed that the virus remained a potent threat. The PM mentioned that India fared way better than countries such as the US and the UK, recording only 5500 COVID-19 patients and 83 fatalities per 10 lakh people. Wishing people on the eve of festivals such as Navratri, Dasara, Chhath Puja, Diwali and Eid, he urged people to observe social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask.

