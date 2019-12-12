Amit Shah Deploys MoS Home Reddy & Rai To Speak To Protesters Seeking Women's Safety

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday has deployed both of his Ministers of State (MoS) G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai to Delhi to talk to the people protesting over women's safety. Shah has directed both the MoS to look into the matter immediately and give a solution. Apart from that, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) members are also going to meet the MoS over the same issue.

DCW's letter to Home Minister

Earlier, on the sixth day of her indefinite hunger strike, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an appointment for DCW members to meet him on an urgent basis, in light of a number of rape incidents across the country. In her letter, Maliwal also appealed to him to withdraw security from VIPs owing to the scarcity of police resources.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal who is observing an indefinite hunger strike demanding laws for capital punishment for rapists within six months and the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convict, has expressed sadness as the Government has not accepted her demands yet. Maliwal vowed to continue her hunger strike until her demands are met. Protests for women's safety also took place on Thursday.

'Nirbhaya's rapists should be hanged on December 16'

"I am very sad that our govt is so insensitive. No govt official has come to me yet, neither have they accepted any of my demands. I will continue my hunger strike until my demands are accepted. Nirbhaya rapists should be hanged till death on 16th December only. I will not end this strike anyhow until demands are accepted. Nirbhaya's rapists are still alive," said Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal's hunger strike

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad horror, Maliwal had started her hunger strike on December 3 demanding the death penalty for convicts in rape cases within six months. The DCW chairperson had said that her protest would continue until the Central government gives assurance that rapists will be hanged within six months.

