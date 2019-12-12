Swati Maliwal Vows To Continue Hunger Strike Until Demand Over 'death For Rapists' Is Met

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal who is observing an indefinite hunger strike demanding laws for capital punishment for rapists within six months and the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convict, has expressed sadness as the Government has not accepted her demands yet. Maliwal vows to continue her hunger strike until her demands are met.

'Nirbhaya rapists should be hanged on December 16'

"I am very sad that our govt is so insensitive. No govt official has come to me yet, neither have they accepted any of my demands. I will continue my hunger strike until my demands are accepted. Nirbhaya rapists should be hanged till death on 16th December only. I will not end this strike anyhow until demands are accepted. Nirbhaya's rapists are still alive," said Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal's hunger strike

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad horror, Maliwal had started her hunger strike on December 3 demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within six months. The DCW chairperson had said that her protest would continue until the Central government gives assurance that rapists will be hanged within six months.

After the bizarre mercy plea by the Nirbhaya rape convict who moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment of capital punishment to all convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, Maliwal has demanded that the rape convicts be hanged on December 16.

Hyderabad Horror

Maliwal's hunger strike was over the horrific Hyderabad rape and murder incident. She had observed the hunger strike prior to the encounter of the four accused in the gang rape and murder. The horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shaadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. The Nirbhaya like incident had shocked and outraged the entire nation.

