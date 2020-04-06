Amit Shah Extends Greetings To Party Workers On The Occasion Of BJP's 40th Foundation Day

On the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and every BJP worker's effort for working towards national interest. Taking to the microblogging site. Shah said that he is proud of the party workers for helping PM Modi in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In his tweet, Shah said, "Hearty greetings to all activists and countrymen on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, the true carrier of India's democracy. The BJP has always surrendered itself for the national interest with its nationalist ideology and principles."

"Today, under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is realising the idea of rebuilding the country and poor welfare in accordance with the glorious culture of India. We are proud that in this odd situation, every BJP worker is strengthening Modiji's hand in the fight against Corona," he added.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में आज भाजपा भारत की गौरवशाली संस्कृति के अनुरूप देश के पुनर्निर्माण और गरीब कल्याण की कल्पना को साकार कर रही है। हमें गर्व है कि आज इस विषम परिस्थिति में भाजपा का हर कार्यकर्ता कोरोना के विरुद्ध इस लड़ाई में मोदीजी के हाथ मजबूत कर रहा है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2020

40th foundation day

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 40th foundation day will see a muted celebration on Monday. Founded on April 6, 1980, the party is expected to hold a low profile celebration for the important day as it has been observing the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nationwide lockdown to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sources stated that as part of the low-key day observance, BJP chief JP Nadda will be hoisting the party flag at his residence as the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is also under lockdown. It is understood that staff at the headquarters is expected to hoist the National Flag at its headquarters.

The low key celebration of such an important day in the party's history is also considered significant as it is expected to send across the message that the BJP, its leaders, and its cadre adhere to strict discipline ordered by its top leadership.

