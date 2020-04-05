BJP's Sambit Patra Ready With Lit Diyas Almost 24 Hrs before PM's '9 Mins Light' Vs Covid

Excitement gripped BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra to light a lamp almost a day before Indians actually head to do so as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. In a tweet late Saturday, Patra posted a video of himself holding a lit petal diya and asking people to heed to PM Modi's appeal and light a candle/diya/mobile flashlight on Sunday night at 9 pm for 9 minutes as a mark of solidarity to those fighting the Coronavirus outbreak.

'From darkness, lead me to light'

In the video, Patra tenderly said, "Folks, you do remember that Modiji has given the message of 'From darkness, lead me to light'. He has said that on April 5, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, we should stand at our doors and our balconies with light. We can use diyas, or mobile flashlights or candles to spread positive energy through light across India. We have to follow Modiji's path to defeat corona. Come, let's follow Modiji's advice."

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed Indians to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, and lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 3374 COVID-19 cases with 77 deaths till date.

