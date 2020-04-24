Amit Shah Extends Greeting On National Panchayati Raj Day; Highlights Steps Taken By Govt

On National Panchayati Raj Day on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the people associated with the development and welfare of rural India. Highlighting the importance of the Panchayati Raj system in the country, Home Minister said that rural India is the foundation of our culture and prosperity and the Panchayati Raj system has done the work of giving it strength.

'Indian Constitution strengthened the gram panchayats'

He added that the development of India lies in the development of rural India and that is why the Indian constitution strengthened the gram panchayats more and established them as 'institutions of self-government'.

ग्रामीण भारत हमारी संस्कृति व समृद्धता की नींव है और इसे शक्ति देने का काम पंचायती राज व्यवस्था ने किया है। भारत का विकास ग्रामीण भारत के विकास में निहित है। इसीलिए भारतीय संविधान ने ग्राम पंचायतों को अधिक से अधिक सशक्त कर उन्हें 'स्वशासन के संस्थानों’ के रूप में स्थापित किया। pic.twitter.com/ee6luQtPEk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 24, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said that PM Modi's government has worked to strengthen the Panchayati Raj by placing rural India and farmers at the centre of every policy and decision. "By providing electricity and roads in every village, home to the homeless and toilets and cooking gas to every house, Modiji made every panchayat participate in the journey of new India," he said.

'Unprecedented pace and direction to the development...'

"With many welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Grameen, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Crop Insurance Scheme, the Modi government gave an unprecedented pace and direction to the development of farmers and rural India. On National Panchayati Raj Day, I congratulate all those associated with the development and welfare of rural India," Shah said in another tweet.

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना-ग्रामीण, किसान सम्मान निधि, फसल बीमा योजना जैसी अनेकों कल्याणकारी योजनाओं से मोदी सरकार ने किसानों व ग्रामीण भारत के विकास को एक अभूतपूर्व गति व दिशा दी। राष्ट्रीय पंचायती राज दिवस पर मैं ग्रामीण भारत के विकास और कल्याण से जुड़े सभी लोगों को बधाई देता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address village Panchayats across the country on Friday to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. PM Modi will also interact with various participants through video conferencing in view of lockdown.

