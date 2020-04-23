'Must Condemn Attack On Arnab Goswami; Demand Persecution Of Assailants': Mohandas Pai

Former Infosys CFO and current Aarin Capital Chairman Mohandas Pai on Thursday strongly condemned the "violent attack" on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami by Congress goons.

Taking to Twitter, Pai urged his followers to condemn this violent attack and "demand the prosecution of the assailants" Calling the attack "truly shocking" he said that the rule of law and protection of all citizens should prevail.

'No room for violence in our society'

Along with the message, Pai posted a video as well in which he said, "There is no room for violence in our society. My prayers and all of our prayers are with Arnab Goswami. Stay safe and we are all with you in this time."

Folks we must strongly condemn this violent attack on #ArnabGoswami and demand the prosecution of the assailants! Truly shocking; our well wishes and prayers with #ArnabGoswami Rule of law and protection of all citizens should prevail! pic.twitter.com/31Ldcjg9PT — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 23, 2020

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to having been sent by party higher-ups.

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he was driving back following his show, with his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - in their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab narrates the physical attack on him

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

