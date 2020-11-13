Rahul Gandhi Flays Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violations, Salutes Indian Army Soldiers

On Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Pakistan for its unprovoked aggression at the Line of Control. He contended that Pakistan's fear and weakness had been exposed as a result of the ceasefire violations. Acknowledging the fact that the Indian soldiers are away from their kin during the festive season for safeguarding the country, he lauded them for thwarting Pakistan's "disgusting intentions".

On this occasion, he saluted every soldier of the Indian Army. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light a lamp on the occasion of Diwali for India's brave soldiers. In an audio message, the PM stressed that the entire country stands with the soldiers.

Writing on Twitter, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Whenever Pakistan violates the ceasefire, its fear and weakness becomes apparent. Away from their families during the festive season, the jawans of the Indian Army remain steadfast in safeguarding the nation and are destroying Pakistan's disgusting intentions. I salute every soldier of the Army."

Read: Indian Army Hands Over 20 Military Horses & 10 Mine-detection Dogs To Bangladesh Army

पाकिस्तान जब भी सीज़फ़ायर का उल्लंघन करता है, उसका डर व कमज़ोरी और भी साफ़ हो जाते हैं।



त्योहार पर भी अपने परिवारों से दूर, भारतीय सेना के जवान हमारे देश की सुरक्षा में डटे हैं और पाकिस्तान के घृणित मंसूबों को ध्वस्त कर रहे हैं।



सेना के हर जवान को मेरा सलाम। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 13, 2020

Read: Congress Questions PM Modi's Diwali Celebrations With Army; Claims ‘imminent’ China Threat

Pakistan gets a befitting reply

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 7-8 others have been injured.

Overall, 4 Indian Army jawans and one BSF trooper were martyred while foiling Pakistan's aggression. The data shows that there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives. In the same period, 97 civilians and 117 security personnel were injured as well.

The Indian Army's statement stated, “Pakistan initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri & Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas." It added, “Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged."

Read: Classmates Of Slain Army Officer Send Diwali Sweets For Unit