PM Modi, President Kovind To Address Conference On 'transformational Impact' Of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a conference with President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, along with Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities to reflect on the “transformational impact” of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020 will be held via video conferencing at 10:30 am on Monday, PM Modi informed on Twitter. Education ministers of all states conference will also join the conference.

At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 7th September, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors & VCs of universities on the National Education Policy 2020 and its transformational impact. Deliberations from this conference will strengthen our efforts to make India a knowledge hub. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2020

National Education Policy 2020

On July 29, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the NEP 2020 which is aimed at reforming the Indian education system. This positive reform is also aimed at boosting the Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50% per cent by 2035. According to a statement, the NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the twenty-first century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. It is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

“The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower,” it read.

The NEP 2020 will bring about “a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by the prime minister”.

Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on a number of aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country. The Education Ministry and University Grants Commission had earlier organised a ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020’, which was addressed by PM Modi.

Emphasis on practice learning: PM Modi

Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP', PM Modi said that there is no lack of information and content in the current generation. But it is crucial is to know which information should be gained and what should be learnt. Therefore, NEP 2020 emphasizes on practical learning more than root learning, he said.

Presenting a holistic view of education, the Prime Minister said that this method of education would increase the student’ urge to learn and also improve their class-participation.

