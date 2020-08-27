Amit Shah Mourns Loss Of Renowned Singer Archana Mahanta; Expresses Condolences

Condoling the demise of renowned singer Archana Mahanta, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday recalled her as one most famous folk music artists of Assam. Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away on August 27 in Guwahati. Archana Mahanta, who is Bollywood singer Papon’s mother, was admitted to Guwahati’s Health City Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, 'We are saddened by the loss of renowned singer Archana Mahanta. She was one of the most famous folk music artists of Assam. Her Amiya voice will always mesmerize the listeners from different parts of the world. In this moment of mourning, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Archana Mahanta. Peace'

যশস্বী গায়িকা অৰ্চনা মহন্তৰ বিয়োগত দুঃখিত হৈছোঁ। তেখেতে আছিল অসমৰ লোকসংগীতৰ এগৰাকী প্ৰখ্যাত শিল্পী। তেখেতৰ অমিয়া কণ্ঠই বিশ্বৰ বিভিন্ন প্ৰান্তৰ শ্ৰোতাক সদায়েই মন্ত্ৰমুগ্ধ কৰি ৰাখিব। এই শোকৰ মুহূৰ্তত অৰ্চনা মহন্তৰ পৰিয়ালবৰ্গ আৰু গুণমুগ্ধসকললৈ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জনালোঁ। ঔঁ শান্তি — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 27, 2020

As per a report published in The Sentinal, Archana Mahanta suffered a major brain stroke on July 14, for which, she had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital near the city.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal also took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. In his tweet, Sarbananda Sonowal admitted being ‘anguished’ at the news of her demise.

Archana Mahanta was best-known for her traditional music of Assam and had sung many Bihu songs in her career. Archana Mahanta, her husband Khagen Mahanta and son Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, are considered as one of the most influential families in the Assamese music industry. She performed with her husband on many occasions and has popularised Assamese folk music in the country.

