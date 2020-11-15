Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Indian Soldiers On Diwali; Lights Diya To Express Gratitude

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lit a Diya in support of the brave soldiers posted on the borders on the occasion of Diwali. The Union Minister also saluted the families of the soldiers and said that the nation will be forever indebted to their sacrifices and dedication.

"On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to express gratitude to the brave soldiers on Diwali, I've lit a lamp in honor of our brave soldiers posted on the borders. I also salute the families of our soldiers ... This nation will forever be indebted to you for your sacrifice and dedication. #Salute2Soldiers", Shah tweeted in Hindi as he posted a picture of him along with his family lighting the Diya.

PM Modi appeals to citizens to salute soldiers of the country

The Prime Minister through a video message on Twitter appealed to citizens of the country to light a Diya on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders. Apart from this, he also expressed gratitude to other frontline workers including police officials, health workers, and their families.

"Friends, we must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving the country and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India", PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi also said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their families, the entire nation would pray for them. He said, 'This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to the soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are so grateful to families of those on the borders."

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Armed Forces

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Jawans of the Western border in Longewala, Jaisalmer. During his visit to the Longewala border outpost, the Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country. PM Modi further laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty. Furthermore, while celebrating Diwali, PM Modi has also distributed sweets among the soldiers of the BSF in Longewala. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the Security Forces every year.

